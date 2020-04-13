Gardai warn public about NDLS scam

Gardai are warning the public about a scam that's doing the rounds.

A fake Facebook page claiming to be the National Driver Licence Service is inviting people to contact them via WhatsApp, to apply for or renew their driving licence.

They're then seeking payment of over 200 euro, which is a scam to part people with their money.

Gardai say the NDLS does not have any official social media pages and this fraudulent page has been reported to Facebook to be removed.

They say the only way to contact the NDLS is through the official RSA social media pages or online through www.rsa.ie or www.ndls.ie.