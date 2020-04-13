Gardai appeal for information following fire in broadband control boxes

Fire service personnel and gardai attended the site of a fire in control boxes attached to two broadband masts in the Meadowbank area of Letterkenny last night.

The boxes are positioned adjacent to the masts.

It is incorrectly understood that they are 5G masts. Detective Inspector Pat O'Donnell confirmed they are broadband masts which provided service to those in the Meadowbank and Dr McGinley Road area.

He has appealed to anyone who was in the area between 8:30 pm and 9:15 pm or who may have any information to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67100