The ASTI is telling teachers they're not compelled to take part in the new Leaving Cert arrangements.

A statement on the union's website says "no teacher will be required to do anything." and says the proposal on the state exams "cannot be enforced."

The Leaving Cert been pushed back from June to either late July or early August due to the coronavirus restrictions.

ASTI spokesperson, Kieran Christie, says the union does have a number of concerns it's raising with the Department of Education.