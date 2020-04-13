3 Covid-19 related deaths confirmed in the North West

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 31 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

26 deaths located in the East, 3 in the North West, 1 in the South and 1 in the West of the country

The deaths included 18 females and 13 males

The median age of today’s reported deaths is 82

25 people were reported as having underlying health conditions

There have now been 365 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. A summary of all 365 deaths provided by the HPSC shows that; 215 (59%) of those who died were male, 150 (41%) were female

The median age of those who died is 82

247 of these cases were admitted to hospital with 37 admitted to ICU.

527 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by Irish laboratories

465 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by a laboratory in Germany

With the latest German figures included, there are now a total of 10,647 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, 225 of those cases are in Donegal.