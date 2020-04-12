Gardai seize vehicle where tax had expired over 11 years

Gardai in Donegal say they stopped a jeep outside Ballyshannon this morning where the tax had expired over 11 years ago and was subsequently seized.

Gardai say they understand that some matters cannot be dealt with at the moment but it is not acceptable.

They are asking those to ensure their car is taxed and insured and in a roadworthy condition before taking to the roads.

Gardai are asking the public to continue to adhere to the Public Health measures and stay at home.

They are on patrol around the county and will continue to conduct checkpoints in an attempt to keep the public safe.