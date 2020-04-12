Former Derry City player Ruaidhri Higgins set for role in Ireland’s backroom team

Former Derry City midfielder Ruaidhri Higgins is set for a role in the backroom team of newly appointed Ireland manager Stephen Kenny.

The pair have worked together before, when Kenny was the Dundalk manager he brought Higgins to the club as an opposition analyst.

The 35-year-old is currently the assistant manager to Vinny Perth at the Lillywhites having been promoted to the role after Kenny's departure and should Higgins take up the role with the Irish national team the League of Ireland Champions will be entitled to some compensation.