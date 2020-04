Fire service personnel and gardai are at the site of a fire in a box attached to two5G mast in the Glencar/Ballyboe area of Letterkenny.

The fires were reported at around 9 o'clock tonight, and have been brought under control.

There are no indications so far as to how the fires started, or the extent of the damage caused.

Arson is suspected, and a garda investigation is underway.