Bishop McKeown carries out Easter Blessing of graves of City Cemetery

The Bishop of Derry carried out an Easter Blessing of graves at Derry’s City Cemetery at sunrise this morning.

Bishop Donal McKeown said he hoped the Easter Blessing would bring some comfort to grieving families across the Derry Diocese who are unable to visit the graves of their loved ones.

He said the Government legislation that forced all cemeteries and burial grounds to close for visitors, was a difficult one for many people.

But Bishop McKeown urged the public to be mindful of their own health and welfare and to take heed of the Government advice to Stay at Home.