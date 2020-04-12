14 more Coronavirus related deaths have been confirmed in Ireland

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 14 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

12 deaths were located in the east, 2 in the west of the country

This included 6 females and 8 males, where the median age of today’s reported deaths is 80

10 people were reported as having underlying health conditions

There have now been 334 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There has been an additional 430 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Irish laboratories and an additional 297 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany

With the latest German figures included, there are now a total of 9,655 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.