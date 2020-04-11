Rock Community Hospital residents to be transferred to St Joseph’s

As of today 11th of April the HSE will transfer all residential patients from the Rock Community Hospital Ballyshannon to St Joseph's Community Hospital, Stranorlar.

The Rock Community Hospital is an old building and the HSE say this action is being taken due to Covid -19 in the best interests of patient safety and in accordance with Public Health and Infection Control guidance.

All families/guardians have been contacted and explained the rationale behind why their loved ones are been moved.

The HSE say they wish to apologies to all patients and their families for any inconvenience caused and will continue to review and assess the situation.