ONSIDE asking those to improve wellbeing of disabled people

We're being asked to do what we can to reduce social isolation and improve the wellbeing of disabled people in the long term.

The onside project which covers Donegal and Derry is an ongoing programme that aims to support disabled people create community connections of their own choosing.

Speaking about the true meaning of 'social isolation' Orla McCann, ONSIDE Project Manager says the term is currently being associated with the pandemic but it's something that many disabled people have had to endure long before now.

Ms McCann is asking both the Government and the general public to take this into consideration: