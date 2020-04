The restrictions on movement which were meant to expire tomorrow, have been extended for 3 more weeks, until Tuesday May 5th.

Garda checkpoints continued in Letterkenny throughout the night and are ongoing today. Gardai are asking people to stay at home if your journey is not essential.

The Taoiseach's urging people not to tell authorities if someone's breaking the rules.

Leo Varadkar says it's up to the gardai to take charge of the coronavirus restrictions: