Police investigating overnight shooting incident in Omagh

Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Omagh.

The incident happened in the Mullaghmore Drive area shortly before midnight.

A number of masked men forced their way into a property and assaulted three males who were in the house.

A number of shots were also discharged in the house and it's understood that the masked men fled the scene in a silver vehicle.

A police spokesperson said, “The three victims were extremely lucky to escape with their lives.

Police are appealing to the local community, or anyone who has seen or heard anything to contact detectives at Omagh station to assist the investigation. Please call 101.