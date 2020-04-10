People urged to take part in “Shine Your Light” initiative

People across the North West are being encouraged to take part in the “Shine Your Light” National initiative.

Communities everywhere are being asked to shine a light tomorrow evening at 9pm to create a moment of solidarity in our battle against the Covid 19 pandemic.

The campaign is urging everyone to ‘Shine Your light’ for all the people who are sick, for those who have lost their lives and their loved ones.

The move can also be as an act of solidarity to frontline staff and healthcare workers.

Public buildings are to light up all around the country and in all Irish Embassies around the world as part of the initiative.

People of all ages and backgrounds are being asked to participate in whatever way is appropriate for them and are encouraged to be as creative as they wish either with ideas such as using phone torches, flash house lights, leaving a candle safely in the window or even put up Christmas lights, to participate in the initiative from wherever they are.

They would also like everyone to tell them who they’re lighting a light for and to share with their family and friends and also to post a picture or their video of their light to #ShineYourLight.