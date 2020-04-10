New one way system introduced at Letterkenny park

A new one way system has been introduced at the Bernard McGlinchey Town Park in Letterkenny.

Donegal County Council has been working on the system over the last few days to encourage social distancing.

Walks around the facility which are used regularly by locals have been effectively cut in half and are now clearly mapped out with markings.

Local Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh has described it as a very positive move by the local authority and says that it's important for everyone to adhere to it going forward: