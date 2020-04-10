There's been an increase in roadside fly-tipping in Donegal.

Donegal County Councils Litter Enforcement Team has been made aware of a number of instances across the county in recent days.

The Council is working hard to maintain essential waste management services at this time.

The Council is appealing to people to protect their local environment, use the services of licensed waste collectors or the facilities available at the Council's six Recycling Centres for the disposal of refuse.

The on-the-spot fine for littering is €150 or up to €4,000 in court. Bryson Recycling Centres Donegal My Waste Ireland