Nearly 5,300 children have not been allocated a social worker by Tusla - despite child protection and welfare concerns with Donegal having one of the longest lists in the country.

Over 680 are deemed high priority cases.

Areas of Dublin have the longest lists, followed by the midwest, Waterford/Wexford and then Donegal.

Joseph Mooney, assistant professor of social work in UCD, says staffing issues are causing the long waiting lists: