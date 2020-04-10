Council gets funding for Community Call initiative

Over €81,000 is being allocated to Donegal County Council as part of a nationwide fund set up by Government to support community and voluntary groups involved in the ‘Community Call’ initiative.

The COVID-19 Emergency Fund will provide immediate and urgently needed funding totaling €2.5 million to local authorities across the country.

The Department of Rural and Community Development has allocated a total of €81,759 to Donegal County Council which will now administer the funding to the groups involved in the Community Call effort.