Northern Ireland’s wait for a WRC round continues

Northern Ireland’s hopes of hosting a round of the World Rally Championship have hit a stumbling block.

Tourism Northern Ireland, who were a major backer of the proposal for next year, have withdrawn from the project stating “the event does not represent best value for money”.

Provisional talks about the possible moving of the British Round from Wales to Northern Ireland were understood to have been held at the end of last year.

Northern Ireland has held rounds of the IRC and European Championships in recent years.

The last time the WRC came to the island of Ireland was in 2009 as part of the cross border run event, “Rally Ireland”.

Fermanagh, Tyrone, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal were used at stages on that occasion.