Major Garda operation continues at Donegal border

A major Garda operation along the Donegal border is continuing and has seen a significant number of cars being turned back under the new clampdown as part of Covid-19 restrictions.

The checkpoints have been set up at a number of crossing points along the border as of yesterday and are on-going this morning.

Gardai are speaking to motorists coming from both directions and while some are being allowed through, a lot of them are being stopped and turned back by Gardai.

As of yesterday, the force has now been given the power to arrest people who don't comply with the current restrictions to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said they will be used sparingly and as a last resort.