LUH surgeon says specific PPE equipment is urgently needed

A breast surgeon at Letterkenny University Hospital says that staff need more specific PPE equipment as a matter of urgency.

Emergency surgery is still on-going at the hospital but surgeons currently don't have full length, long sleeved waterproof gowns.

Dr. Manvidas Vargalis says the PPE equipment that arrived from China to Letterkenny is for the most part unsuitable.

He's appealing to local companies and groups who have been helping in making equipment so far to consider turning their attentions to making these specific gowns instead: