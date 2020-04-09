Inishowen man’s near death experience after contracting Covid-19

An Inishowen man who was at deaths door after contracting Covid-19 has issued a warning to the public that if you don't address symptoms early on it could 'take you out'.

Joe Whoriskey spent the last couple of weeks in hospital in Galway and then Letterkenny, with several of those days unconscious and on a ventilator.

Mr. Whoriskey, who is now self-isolating at his home on the peninsula, says what he went though was 'pure hell'.

On today's Nine Til Noon Show, an emotional Joe recalled his experience when he eventually woke up in hospital.

He's also pleading with others to please stay at home, listen back to the interview in full here: