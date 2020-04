There are now 125 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Donegal.

Five new cases were confirmed today by the Department of Health.

Out of the 28 new deaths recorded today, two of them are in the north west.

The Social Protection Minister's defended the government's approach to testing for coronovirus.

It's after concerns were raised over a backlog in the number of people who are waiting for a test.

Minister Regina Doherty insists every effort is being made to increase the numbers being tested: