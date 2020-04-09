Exclusive: Donegal checkpoints reveal high level of non-essential travel



A number of Garda checkpoints across Donegal have revealed that a significant number of people are continuing to make unnecessary journeys.

Gardai are continuing their mammoth operation today at various locations in the county and spot checks have indicated that people are travelling several towns from their home to do their weekly shop.

As of yesterday, the force has now been given the power to arrest people who don't comply with the current restrictions to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Donegal Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Paul Wallace says this behaviour simply cannot continue.

He spoke on today's Nine Till Noon Show: