Donegal beach restrictions is about saving lives – McGarvey

The Director of Water and Services at Donegal County Council says a decision to restrict access to a number of beaches is in a bid to save lives.

Michael McGarvey says a number of problem areas were identified following an in-depth consultation with the Gardai.

The beaches affected are; Kinnagoe, Lisfannon, Shrove, Rathmullan, Block Yard Beach, Keadue, Magheroarty, Magheraclogher, Killahoey, Mullaghdearg, Silver Strand, Rossnowlagh and Bundoran.

Mr. McGarvey says it's in everyone's interest to comply with the regulations: