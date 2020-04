Donegal football manager Declan Bonner’s called on the GAA to issue a provisional date for a return to action.

The leagues have been suspended and the championships put on hold as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bonner’s told the Donegal Democrat he can’t see football being played before July.

The GAA have not committed to a date of return while the soccer bosses at the FAI have marked the middle of June to target for members.