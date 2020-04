A Donegal TD says it's clear that restrictions on public movement to combat Covid-19 will need to be extended beyond next Monday.

The death toll in Ireland from Covid-19 now stands at 235 while there currently 6,074 confirmed cases.

Pearse Doherty says this coupled with case clusters in nursing homes and care settings is very worrying.

He believes the restrictions will go beyond next Monday and there's on onus on the Government to provide more clarity on that quickly: