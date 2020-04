Donegal County Council is warning people that they may be liable to a fine if they do not dispose of materials appropriately at recycling banks.

The local authority says they are working to keep waste management services operational during the COVID–19 restrictions.

However, the council is urging people to when using the recycling bring banks for glass and cans, to not leave materials at the banks as it will be considered a litter offence and liable to a fine of €150 or €4,000 in court.