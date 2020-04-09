Cllrs pen passionate plea letter to public ahead of bank holiday

Councillors in Inishowen have made a passionate plea to the public to adhere to the Government restrictions in place ahead of the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

A letter, urging people to come together by staying apart and keeping within 2km of their home in the fight against Covid-19 has been signed by all nine Cllrs on the peninsula.

The Cathaoirleach of Inishowen MD Cllr Martin Mc Dermott says stopping the spread of the virus is in the peoples own hands.

He says the tighter we keep to the restrictions the quicker we get back to some type of normality: