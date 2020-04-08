Worry as certain element may still take chances

The Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District says while he hopes that the new emergency powers will curtail people travelling to Donegal this weekend, concern remains that a certain element will continue to take chances.

There are reports that some have already started travelling to seaside locations in the county.

Garda checkpoints are to be stepped up at routes into and out of towns cities and there will be extra patrols at parks and beaches.

Cllr Martin McDermott is appealing to everyone to stay in their primary home: