Tokyo Qualification on hold for English and Magee’s

Qualification for the Tokyo Olympics has been put on hold until the 1st of December.

The Games have been pushed back to next year due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Donegal's Brendan Boyce has already qualified for the games in the 50k walk with Mark English hoping to hit the mark in the 800m when qualification resumes.

Raphoe duo Chloe and Sam Magee are also seeking qualification in Badminton.

World Athletics have also confirmed they've furloughed 50 percent of their staff, but say they'll continue to receive full pay.