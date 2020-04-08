Thousands of calls made to Alone & Community Call

More than 8,000 calls have been made to helplines by the elderly and vulnerable in Ireland in the past week.

Alone received more than 3,000 calls up to Sunday, while the Covid-19 Community Call forum which was launched by the government last Monday received over 5,000 calls.

The Covid-19 Community Call Forum works with State agencies, and community and voluntary groups to provide services to any vulnerable person who needs them.

It's coordinated by Irish Rural Link and The Wheel, in conjunction with Donegal County Council, with Margaret Larkin of DLDC appointed as the Donegal "County Champion".

Irish Rural Link CEO Seamus Boland says it's a huge undertaking: