Search on-going after jeep stolen from Falcarragh holiday home

A search is ongoing for a stolen SUV after the keys were stolen from a holiday home in Falcarragh.

Thieves broke into a property at Derryreel at some stage between 3pm last Thursday and 8.30am on Saturday morning.

The front window of the house was broken and the key to the back door of the property was also stolen.

The jeep is a black VW Touareg, reg no. BEZ 8614.

If anyone can offer any information in relation to the burglary or theft of the jeep or if they come across the jeep in question they can call Milford Gardaí on 074-9153060 or call the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.