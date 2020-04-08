People already holidaying in Donegal urged to go home

People who are currently on holiday in Donegal are being urged to go home until restrictions are lifted.

It comes following more reports today of a large number of people from various parts of the country now residing in their holiday homes in Donegal.

Donegal TD Padraig MacLochlainn says these individuals will be more than welcome when the pandemic passes, however until such time, the emergency laws must be adhered to.

He says people must comply with the public health warnings and stay at their primary home: