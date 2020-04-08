Gardai launch major operation ahead of Easter Bank Holiday

Gardai are today launching a major policing operation aimed at encouraging people not to travel over the upcoming Easter weekend.

Patrols and checkpoints will be stepped up across the country.

The Garda operation will focus on routes out of towns and cities and those towards weekend hot-spots like beaches and parks.

There will be a significant increase in the number of checkpoints, and patrols at those key locations will also be increased.

It comes as both the government and health officials appeal for people not to travel to holiday destinations this weekend.

Last night also saw new emergency Garda powers signed off on by the health minister.

They'll allow Gardai enforce movement restrictions during the current pandemic.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris says the new powers will be used "sparingly and only if needed."