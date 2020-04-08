Gardai get emergency powers to enforce restrictions

The Health Minister has signed regulations giving gardaí emergency power to enforce restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

People found not following health advice will be forced to return home.

Yesterday saw the largest daily rise in the number of deaths here since the outbreak began - 36 people died, bringing the total to 210.

345 new cases were also announced, with the total number now standing at 5,709.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan says it's important people continue social distancing, particularly over the upcoming weekend: