A further 25 people have died from Covid19 in the Republic, while 365 new cases have been confirmed.

13 deaths located in the east, 8 in the north, 2 in the south and 2 in the west of the country.

It brings the death toll here to 235.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus now stands at 6,074.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan had the details on the deceased;