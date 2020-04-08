Donegal International Rally postponed

The 2020 Joule Donegal International Rally has been postponed.

The Donegal Motor Club have made the decision in light of the ongoing pandemic situation.

This years rally was to be held from Friday 19th to Sunday 21st June.

In March, Motorsport Ireland had suspended all events until the 1st June.

In a statement released this afternoon, the Donegal Motor Club said..

"It's with great regret, we are announcing the postponement of the 2020 Joule Donegal International Rally due to Public Health concerns associated with the current Coronavirus pandemic."

Clerk of the Course, Eamon McGee commented, “ Foremost in our minds is the health and safety of the general public including residents along the routes, competitors, marshals and the hundreds of workers who help us stage the event every year.”

Club Chairman, Brian Brogan added, “Whilst the postponement is very disappointing given the time and effort already put into the event, we must also remember the huge effort and sacrifice that medical and front line emergency personnel in this country are putting in as they deal with this pandemic, let us all support them by following all current and future government guidelines or restrictions for as long it takes to bring this outbreak under control.”