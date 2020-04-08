Council announce restriction of beach car parks

Donegal County Council has announced that access for vehicles to a number of beach car parks and beaches in the county has been restricted to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The local authority says they have taken the action in order to support public health guidance following observations and consultation with relevant authorities.

The beaches affected are; Kinnagoe, Lisfannon, Shrove, Rathmullan, Block Yard Beach, Keadue, Magheroarty, Magheraclogher, Killahoey, Mullaghdearg, Silver Strand, Rossnowlagh and Bundoran.

The beaches however, will remain available to those residing within a 2km distance of them.

The council is urging people to respect the necessary restrictions currently in place, remain in their primary residence, to not travel more than 2km from home for exercise, remain 2m apart from each other and only with members of your own household.