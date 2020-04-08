Concern grows over rise in consumption of alcohol at home

Gardai in Donegal say that there is a concern that there may be a rise in the consumption of alcohol at home at this time and there is also concern about the impact this may have on the mental health of people and on their children.

The Alcohol Forum has produced a resource "Don't get locked in" to provide some key messages for people around drinking alcohol at home.

This resource has been endorsed by the HSE.

Gardai are urging anyone who may have concerns in relation to alcohol or those who may be worried about loved one to please check out the Alcohol Forum or the Community Action on alcohol Letterkenny on Facebook.

Here you will find support and advice.

You can also check out www.alcoholforum.org