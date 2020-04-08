Calls for use of vacant hospitals & schools in Tyrone

A West Tyrone MLA says vacant hospitals and schools in the area could be used in the fight against Covid-19, either as Field Hospitals or test centres.

Daniel Mc Crossan has written the Health Minister Robin Swann, saying there are effectively two empty hospitals in Omagh, while there is a former Grammar School in Strabane which could also be adapted.

Mr Mc Crossan says at a time when every section of society is under pressure as a result of Coronavirus, it's important that all available resources are fully used: