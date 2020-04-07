Údaras na Gaeltachta seeking mentors for enterprise programme

Údarás na Gaeltachta is seeking to establish a panel of experts to act as mentors as part of a Social Enterprise Programme that will be delivered across the country's Gaeltacht areas.

Gaeltacht Social Enterprise Programme to be developed

Údarás na Gaeltachta has established a Gaeltacht Social Enterprise Programme that will serve the network of Gaeltacht community development organisations and support them in adding to the possibilities of growing social enterprise in the Gaeltacht.

The Gaeltacht Social Enterprise Programme (G-SEP) is a social enterprise training and mentoring programme that will serve a network of community development organisations in the Gaeltacht. This bespoke and flexible programme will look to increase business development skills, explore new trading opportunities, build networks and explore areas of potential social enterprise growth in 2020.

A panel of experts is being compiled by Údarás na Gaeltachta to give function to the Gaeltacht Social Enterprise Programme and who will be capable of delivering training and mentorship to participating community development organisations in order to develop said Gaeltacht Social Enterprise Programme.

Údarás na Gaeltachta welcomes applications from experienced trainers and mentors who wish to express an interest in the panel and to use their skills and experience to support social enterprises and community development organisations in the Gaeltacht.

Rónán Mac Con Iomaire, Director for Regional Development, Community and Language Planning at Údarás na Gaeltachta stated “In the context of the significant pressures that communities and community development organisations are experiencing at the moment it is important that we look ahead with hope and make arrangements for a time that will be more positive and a time when the Gaeltacht will be able to reap the benefit of the development of Social Enterprise in particular. It is in the current uncertain times that the value of our Gaeltacht community development network shines through and this programme will add significantly to their skills and the opportunities that will exist for communities to benefit from Social Enterprise. There could be opportunities here also for trainers and mentors with the appropriate expertise who may be under pressure at the present due to the current crisis.”

The deadline for expressions of interest is 7 April 2020 and further information can be received from Údarás na Gaeltachta’s Aonad Forbartha Pobail or website.

