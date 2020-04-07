Restrictions likely to be extended beyond Easter

The Cabinet will meet later as the focus turns towards the possible extension of the current coronavirus lockdown.

The measure, which includes the closure of schools, pubs, and non-essential retail stores, is due to expire on Easter Sunday.

Several ministers have indicated in recent days the measures will likely be extended.

The National Public Health Emergency Team meets this morning to discuss further extending movement restrictions, but a formal recommendation won't be made until Friday.

But chief medical officer Tony Holohan says people will know before then if the measures will remain in place............