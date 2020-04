As part of Holy Week, Reverend Jim Lamont has been sharing with us his 'thought for the day' each day on the Nine Til Noon Show.

You can listen back by clicking on the links below:

Monday

Tuesday

And just a reminder, Highland Radio is broadcasting the Celebration of the Lord's Passion from St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny at 3pm on Good Friday and we also have Easter Sunday Mass on Sunday from 10am.