Greater Cross Border cooperation promised in Covid-19 response

Another three people have died from Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

It brings to 73 the number of people who lost their lives to the virus north of the border.

97 new cases were reported, bringing the total number of reported cases to 1,255.

Meanwhile, a Memorandum of Understanding has been formally agreed to underpin and strengthen North South co-operation on tackling COVID-19.

The document focuses on facilitating greater co-operation in areas such as public health messaging, research, and ethics. Other areas such as procurement will also be considered.

The text has signed by the two Chief Medical Officers, Dr Tony Holohan and Dr Michael McBride.

Memorandum text in full -

MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING

COVID-19 RESPONSE – PUBLIC HEALTH COOPERATION

ON AN ALL-IRELAND BASIS

BETWEEN:

THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH, IRELAND (AND ITS AGENCIES);

AND

THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH, NORTHERN IRELAND (AND ITS AGENCIES).

1. CONTEXT

1.1 This Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) is between the Department of

Health, Ireland and its Agencies and the Department of Health,

Northern Ireland and its Agencies (herein referred to as “the Participants”)

who have expressed their mutual willingness to promote cooperation and

collaboration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

1.2 In response to COVID-19 Ministers from the Irish Government and Northern

Ireland Executive met on 14 March 2020 to discuss North-South cooperation

in dealing with the pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic does not respect

borders, therefore there is a compelling case for strong cooperation including

information-sharing and, where appropriate, a common approach to action in

both jurisdictions.

1.3 At that meeting Ministers affirmed that:

“Everything possible will be done in co-ordination and cooperation between

the Irish Government and the Northern Ireland Executive and with the active

involvement of the health administrations in both jurisdictions to tackle the

outbreak. Protection of the lives and welfare of everyone on the island is

paramount, and no effort will be spared in that regard”.

2. COOPERATION

2.1 Cooperation on the public health-driven response to COVID-19 will build on

existing and long-established cooperation on the island of Ireland between the

Participants and the health services including across cancer, ambulance and

congenital heart services, and the strong pre-existing cooperation between

the respective offices of the Chief Medical Officers in both jurisdictions.

3. PRINCIPLES

3.1 The principles upon which our cooperation is based are:

• Agility - in order to ensure timely and responsive communications and

decisions in a fast moving emergent environment;

• Openness - to ensure transparency of approach;

• Consistency - to ensure where possible, both governments adopt similar

approaches as guided by the scientific evidence; and

• Trust-that information shared is reliable and is shared and managed within

agreed protocols.

4. COMMITMENTS

This Memorandum of Understanding records the commitments of the

Participants; it does not create legally binding obligations.

The cooperation envisaged by this Memorandum of Understanding may need

additional authority, including legislative, for expenditure, data sharing and for

any new action not already within the power of the Ministers.

The Memorandum of Understanding will focus primarily on a number of key

areas.

4.1 Modelling

4.1.1 The Participants are committed to working in partnership to predict the likely

impact of COVID-19 and to enable evidence-based decisions on how best to

respond across the island of Ireland. This may involve using published

evidence and data from outbreaks elsewhere and international work in

modelling infectious disease. This will be adapted to and informed by the

relevant demographics, healthcare structures and health policies of both

jurisdictions.

4.2 Public health and non-pharmaceutical measures

4.2.1 The Participants will work to develop evidence based public health measures

central to the response to COVID-19 in both jurisdictions, including measures

such as, but not limited to case detection, testing regimens and contact

tracing recognising that the introduction of such measures may differ as a

consequence of variation in COVID-19 transmission, local outbreaks and

health consequences at different stages of the public health response. Such

decisions will be informed by the advice of the offices of the Chief Medical

Officers in both jurisdictions

4.2.2 The Participants will share information and discuss appropriate social

distancing measures being considered, including public health-mandated

travel restrictions.

4.2.3 Consideration will be given to the potential impact of measures adopted in

one jurisdiction on the other recognising that the introduction of such

measures may differ reflecting differences in COVID-19 transmission at

different stages of the public health response.

4.3 Common public messages

4.3.1 Where appropriate the Participants will adopt consistent public messaging to

build and reinforce core communications around handwashing, respiratory

hygiene, no handshaking and other social distancing measures.

4.3.2 Communications may be targeted to support particular vulnerable groups,

including older people.

4.4 Behavioural change

4.4.1 The Participants will work together on relevant programmes of behavioural

change. As part of the Participants’ commitment to social outreach and

engagement, civil society organisations, many of whom already work in both

jurisdictions, will be encouraged and assisted in their important work that

supports public health priorities.

4.5 Research

4.5.1 The Institute of Public Health, established by the Participants, will consider

what practical research it could conduct in the context of strengthening the

COVID-19 response. In addition, the Participants and their agencies will

explore opportunities for cooperation and collaboration in any identified

priority research areas, such as research calls, clinical trials and sharing of

samples and data.

4.6 Ethics

4.6.1 The Participants will collaborate on frameworks which can be drawn on to

help inform an ethical approach to respective decision-making, and research.

4.7 Supporting Cooperation

4.7.1 The Participants will work together in appropriate areas that may arise, such

as procurement, to support the response to COVID-19, where it is of mutual

benefit to do so.

5. ENGAGEMENT

While regular agile arrangements for communication will be the modus

operandi between the Participants, a weekly teleconference will be held

between the respective Offices of the Chief Medical Officers to ensure mutual

ongoing understanding.

6. REPORTING

Given that the response to COVID-19 requires a whole government approach,

the Participants will provide an agreed regular update report to our respective

administrations.

7. VARIABILITY

While the Participants will seek to ensure consistency where possible, for

justifiable reasons the public health approach and measures adopted in the

respective jurisdictions may not always mirror each other in identical fashion.

However, strong collaborative arrangements, including good informationsharing, should help to mitigate possible negative consequences.

8. NON-BINDING

This MoU represents the common understanding of the Participants upon the

matters referred to therein. It is not of itself intended to create legally binding

rights or obligations on any Participant. Further it does not constitute an

international agreement and does not create rights and obligations governed

by international law.

It has been agreed that this Memorandum of Understanding shall come into effect by

the exchange of emails between the Participants confirming agreement to its terms

and that the date of the last of the said emails shall be the date on which the

Memorandum of Understanding comes into operation.

Signatories:

__________________________ ___________________________

Dr Tony Holohan

Chief Medical Officer

Department of Health (Ireland)

On behalf of the Minister for Health

Simon Harris TD

Dr Michael McBride

Chief Medical Officer

Department of Health (Northern Ireland)

On behalf of the Minister for Health

Robin Swann MLA