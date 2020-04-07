Donegal’s libraries participating in Spring storytelling programme

Donegal Libraries along with special guests will deliver storytelling sessions aimed at families to help reinforce the importance of reading at home.

A part of the Right to Read programme, Spring into Storytime is a national initiative running across all libraries during April and May.

The sessions will feature special guest appearances from local children’s author Malachy Doyle reading some of his most popular works.

This year’s Spring into Storytime will emphasise Irish authors and Irish published books. All sessions will be entirely digital and featured on Donegal library’s facebook page @donegallibrary.

Donna Cavanagh, Senior Executive Librarian with Donegal County Council Library Service said they want to encourage a more family focused approach to reading with children, raise awareness of the benefits of reading and of the free services and resources available from libraries.

Malachy's first online event will go live on Saturday April 11th at 10.30am on the Donegal Library Facebook page.