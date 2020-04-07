Councillor fears Gaeltacht Colleges will not operate this year

A West Donegal councillor says there must be government support to counteract the loss of income from Gaeltacht Colleges which are set to be impacted by the Coronavirus crisis.

Easter courses have already been lost, and Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig fears summer courses will be cancelled as well.

He says the mná tí and local businesses who depend on the Irish colleges will need support.

Cllr Mac Giolla easbuig says the colleges are the heart of the Gaeltacht economy in the summer, and if they are lost this year, it will have a major impact............