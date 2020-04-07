36 more Covid-19 deaths confirmed in the Republic

A further 36 Covid-19 deaths have been confirmed in the Republic, the single biggest number in one day, bringing the death toll to 210.

345 new cases have been confirmed, with the number of confirmed cases in the Republic now standing at 5,709.

114 cases have now been confirmed in Donegal, up 11 on yesterday's figure.

Earlier, it emerged another three people have died from Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

It brings to 73 the number of people who lost their lives to the virus north of the border, and the cumulative number of deaths on the island to 283.