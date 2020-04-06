Young people urged not to gather at Derry playing pitches

Parents are being urged to know their children's whereabouts after a number of cases of young people gathering at Council owned grass and artificial playing pitches at the weekend.

All playing facilities are currently closed to the public to reduce the spread of the Covid 19 virus however groups of young people have gained access to pitches at a number of venues including Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, the Foyle Arena, and Kilfennan.

Mayorl, Councillor Michaela Boyle, said it's vital that people adhere to stay at home guidelines to protect the NHS and save lives.