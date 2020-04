Donegal TD Padraig Mac Lochlainn is refusing to accept a pay increase of over €8,800, and says his colleague Pearse Doherty and Sinn fein's other TDs will do the same.

This morning, Deputy Mac Lochlainn published a letter gifting the amount to the Minister for Finance to be put back into the exchequer.

He says TDs salaries are too high, and under no circumstances should they be accepting a pay rise at the moment.................